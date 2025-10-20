Samuel Timothy Crum – October 16, 1954 – October 16, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Oct 20, 2025 | Comments 0

Samuel Timothy Crum, known to many as “Sam,” passed away on his 71st birthday, October 16, 2025, in San Jose, California, surrounded by his family.

Sam was born in Lamar, Colorado, on October 16, 1954, and grew up in nearby Holly. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country for 20 years before retiring in 1993. He earned his GED from Lamar Community College—for the modest sum of $7.50, as he liked to point out.

Sam lived life on his own terms. He was known for his spontaneous visits to family and friends, always arriving with a smile and a story. He loved riding his Harley and cruising around Holly in his beloved Dodge Polara, the first car he ever bought. A man of simple pleasures and strong values, Sam was always quick to lend a hand, whether to family, friends, or anyone who needed it.

He had three brothers Albert (Tom), Edward, and Stanley. Sam touched the lives of many with his generosity, humor, and unwavering loyalty.

Sam left behind a few words of his own:

“As things go I have few regrets. For the most part I have lived a rockstar life. Of all, my best is my family. Without them I would have nothing. Any suffering I have had is due to my own hand.”

Sam’s life was one of service, independence, and deep love for those close to him. He will be missed more than words can say.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Crum; his children, Ethel, Samantha, and Clifford; and his grandchildren, Cora Lee and Luna. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Crum, and by numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

A memorial service in Holly, CO is to be arranged at a later time.