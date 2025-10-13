Parkview Elementary School’s third grade students are recipients of dictionaries presented by Lamar Rotary Club and Superintendent Dr. Krug
Barbara Crimond | Oct 13, 2025 | Comments 0
Members of the Lamar Rotary Club and Lamar RE-2 Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug visited Parkview Elementary School in Lamar on September 30, 2025 to hand out dictionaries to the school’s third grade students as part of Rotary International’s yearly dictionary giveaway. Pictured with Mrs. Gersick’s class are Dr. Krug and Rotarians Sydney Warman and Judy Turpin.
