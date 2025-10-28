New City Administrator Mitch Hammes present at City Council Meeting October 27, 2025
Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the meeting by apologizing for the slight delay in the meeting’s start, as the work session prior to it lasted longer than expected. During the work session, discussion was held regarding parades and parade routes in the city and “how to make it fair and equitable for all the organizations who really want to do what’s best for the city” Crespin said. On the city’s side, they discussed their concerns and the costs involved with parades and the difficulties they face when it comes to parades on Main Street. This discussion was covered later in the meeting. Crespin then took a moment to welcome the new City Administrator, Mitch Hammes, who was present at the meeting. Hammes will be out and around town and the mayor encouraged people to stop and talk to him, saying he’s “easy to talk to and very approachable”. Hammes said “thank you for having me – it’s been a pleasure so far”.
After the invocation, the meeting started. The agenda was approved by all members. No one in the audience spoke during the “audience participation” portion of the meeting. Mayor Crespin reminded citizens that this is the time for them to present any concerns and encouraged them to do so if they have anything they want to say to Council.
City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz gave her report, saying that they are getting bids out in the next couple of weeks for the Willow Valley water line project. The grant for the police department’s body cameras has been submitted. They are looking for more grants to support the 2026 projects, but with the government shutdown it has “been a little tough” and that those grants will be looked at when available. The Tyler software conversion is moving along, with her department doing payroll this week without assistance. She said there have only been a few bumps along the way with the conversion. City Clerk Linda Williams wanted to remind everyone to get out and vote next Tuesday, November 4 and that ballots are due back at the courthouse by 7:00 pm that night.
City Administrator Mitch Hammes said he had “a ton of really great community events” before moving on to the department updates in his report. “Tales of Terror – The House of Stories” play will be held at Lamar High School on Tuesday, October 28 from 6-7:30 pm. The cost is $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children over the age of 5. Kids 5 and under are free. Prowers Medical Center will be having health fair screenings on Wednesday, October 29 from 7-9 am. The cost is $25 and can be scheduled by calling PMC. The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department is having an October flu shot clinic on Thursday, October 30 from 1-5 pm at the Health Department with no appointment necessary. He then listed “a slew” of Halloween events, starting on Thursday, October 30 when Fellowship Credit Union will be having a Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 pm. Friday, October 31 has several Halloween events. The Lamar Public Library’s Trunk or Treat is from 5-7 pm in the south parking lot of the library. Lamar High School is having their “Trick or Treat Street” from 3:30 – 5 pm. SDS’s Trunk or Treat will be from 5-7 pm. The LaMar is having a Halloween party from 6 pm to midnight with live music starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10. AM Breakfast House is holding their second annual Haunted House from 6-8 pm or until the candy runs out. Trunk or Treat plus moving night is at Pica Dulce by Shai from 7-9 pm showing the movie “Dark Shadows”. Lamar Community College is having their annual Arts, Craft and Food Festival on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2. Common Grounds with City Council is Wednesday, November 5 at 7:00 am in the Cultural Events Center. In Department updates, the Fire and Police Departments will be at Tractor Supply Saturday, November 1 for a recognition. The new Code Enforcement officers have completed their training and will be on the road. The Police Department will be participating in the Trunk or Treat event that the library is hosting. They will also be hosting a training event for cold cases by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. The new archery range is complete and open with a grand opening event to be held in the spring. The camera project at the Community Resource and Senior Center has been completed.
Hammes then invited Anne-Marie Crampton to the podium to give her department updates saying she had “some really exciting news to share”. She said that she attended a conference last week with the Colorado Chapter of the American Planning Association, and wanted to announce that Lamar received a merit award for its Comprehensive Plan. “Not only did we think it’s good, the state thinks it’s good, and the planning officials think it’s good” she said, adding “I’m very excited about what we can accomplish. We all need to communicate better with peers and the community and I think I have some tools to use”. Mayor Crespin then thanked Crampton for all her work on getting the project over the finish line, and she got a round of applause. Hammes said that with Brenda Mays’s retirement, Community Development has considered shifting responsibilities for greater efficiency. A job opening has been posted on the city’s website for the position of Community Program Manager and Hammes encouraged applicants with a passion for our city to apply.
In Old Business, Council voted unanimously to pass Ordinance 1281, “An Ordinance to Levy and Collect Taxes in the City of Lamar, Colorado for the Fiscal Year Beginning January 1, 2026” on its second reading. This will be the 38th consecutive year that the City has operated without a property mill tax levy increase. The City will collect $591,022 in 2026, an increase of approximately 27%, from $429,177 in 2025. Also passed unanimously was Ordinance 1282 “An Ordinance providing for the Appropriation of Revenues and Expenditures and Adopting the Budget for the City of Lamar, Colorado for the Fiscal Year Beginning January 1, 2026”.
In New Business, the parade route discussion was explained. Mayor Crespin said that Council and the city are looking to formulate a policy or direction concerning costs involved in parades. Any parades held on side or city-owned streets is much more cost-effective to the city, but parades on Main Street get much more expensive, as it is a state highway. It was ultimately decided to authorize city staff to determine exact costs associated with parades on Main Street and that a threshold dollar amount that the city would contribute can be established. Any parade held on streets other than Main Street would be covered in full but parades on Main Street would involve the organization who is holding the parade to be responsible for any costs above the threshold amount. Once that amount is decided upon, Council will make a formal decision.
A special meeting request was approved, to work on updating the zoning codes with assistance from MY Rural Planning. Two special meetings will be held, on November 3 and on November 17 at 5:30 pm. Council then went into an Executive Session. The next regular meeting of Lamar City Council will be on Monday, November 10 at 7:00 pm.
