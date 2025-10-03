National 4-H Week is October 5-11 – Cheyenne County District VI President Kallie Ball accepts signed proclamation from Cheyenne County Commissioners
Barbara Crimond | Oct 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Kallie Ball, District VI President and Cheyenne County 4-H Vice President holds a signed copy of the 2025 recognition naming October 5-11 as National 4-H Week with Cheyenne County Board of Commissioners (left to right) Richard Pelton, Ronald Smith, and R.J. Jolly
