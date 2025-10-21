Local businesses purchase new floor scrubber for gym floor at Lamar Community College

Barbara Crimond | Oct 21, 2025 | Comments 0

Left to right: Tiffany Whisenand and Jason Whisenand (P&L Tax and Accounting), Kirk Crespin (Community State Bank), and Donetta and Dale Willhite (Scooter’s Coffee), some of the donors of the floor scrubber pictured at a local LCC game

Seven local businesses combined to contribute $5,500 for the purchase of a new floor scrubber for the gym floor at Lamar Community College. The businesses who contributed were Golden Plains Insurance, Lamar Auto Parts, P&L Tax and Accounting, Lamar Family Dental, Taylor Septic & Plumbing, Community State Bank, and Scooter’s Coffee. Last summer, KLMR and Scooter’s Coffee paid for the floor to be sanded, refinished and repainted. The new floor scrubber is a nice addition for keeping the floor in pristine condition. Thank you, donors!

