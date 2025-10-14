Lamar RE-2 School board meeting of October 13
During the RE-2 board meeting on October 13, School Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug told members that on October 8, employees from Performance Services were on site at several schools to get input from staff and students concerning possible additions for proposed new schools in the future. Included in suggestions were improved, safe and secure drop-off locations for students. The district will confer with Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin regarding any demographic work that has been done that can help with the future plans and potentially save the district money by having to repeat them.
Lamar Middle School Principal Brandon Adamson gave updates regarding athletics at the school, reporting on participation numbers for volleyball, football, cross country and cheerleading. He reports that the school has 268 students this year, which is a slight decrease from the previous year. As such, the school is honing in on smaller class sizes, the largest of which is 18 students. There are 38 students involved in Student Council. The first school Showcase is scheduled for January 15. He said the school has a 62% minority population and 19% are in Special Education classes.
Lamar High School Principal Greg Eddy reported that the first music concert at the school will be December 4. The school’s FFA team will be attending the upcoming National Convention. The football team boasts 38 players and currently holds a 4-2 record which is third in the league. The golf team had 13 athletes, softball 24, cross-country 19 and boys soccer 39. When asked if the Herdsmen could receive athletic letters he replied “yes”. The school has added a basic human anatomy class, a fundamental physics class, a health class, and a computer basics class.
A mowing bid for Frans Lawn Service was approved, for May 1 – October 1, 2026. Travel study requests were approved for FFA to Woodward, OK on October 8, FFA to National Convention October 26, – November, 2025, volleyball team to Wichita State University on October 26, Parkview 3rd grade students to Garden City Zoo October 30, and Juniors and Seniors to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX on November 19. A hydroseed order change was approved in the Capital Projects, as was a security camera update. The board approved the resisgnations of paraprofessionals from Lamar High School and Washington Elementary, hirings for 4 classified substitutes, a paraprofessional at LHS, an assistant boys soccer coach at LHS, and an assistant girls wrestling coach at LMS. A retirement of a bus driver was approved. The co-heads for the boys basketball coaching positions were switched to a head coach and an assistant coach.
