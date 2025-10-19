Lamar Police Department recognizes Lamar High School DECA members Alexa Ridder and Mae Shelton for recent food drive to benefit Sparrow House Ministries
Barbara Crimond | Oct 19, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lamar Police Department recognized Lamar High School DECA members Alexa Ridder and Mae Shelton for a recent food drive in coordination with Sparrow House Ministries. The food drive brought in just under 2,000 pounds of donated food for our community The Lamar Police Department will be partnering with LHS DECA and Sparrow House for an upcoming collection effort, saying “Sparrow House Ministries provides invaluable services to our community and we will proudly support their continued efforts to provide those services. Additional details will follow”.
Sparrow House Ministries echoed these thanks saying “Sparrow House has needed some help and has been extremely blessed by the efforts of Alexa Ridder and Mae Shelton. Through the Lamar High School DECA, they organized a competitive food drive amongst all the local schools. Out of each school, the class that raised the most items won a pizza party. Thank you to Litle Caesar’s for contributing pizzas to make that happen! The food drive brought in just under 2,000 pounds – that was 3 truck loads of food they hauled over with the help of our new Police Chief Kevin Ridder. We love when our community comes together to help those in need. We are all blessed”!
Federal funding for the SNAP-Ed program, which supports nutrition education and food banks, was eliminated effective October 1, 2025 due to budget cuts. This elimination of funding will directly impact Sparrow House Ministry’s food pantry, so these donations are particularly crucial at this time. In addition to supporting these food drives, monetary donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/sparrow-house-ministries
By: Barbara Crimond
About the Author: