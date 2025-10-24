Lamar Lions Club donates food and money to Sparrow House, hopes to inspire others to give as well

Barbara Crimond | Oct 24, 2025 | Comments 0

Pictured, left to right: Lion Dick Ramsay, Lion Gordon Guihen, Joel Jacoby and Veronica Jacoby of Sparrow House Ministries, Lion Randle Harmon, Lion Luis Sanchez, Lion Gerry Bates, Lion Randall Ply, Lion Tom Tefertiller, and Lion Kris Jacobsen

In their October 22nd meeting, the Lamar Lions Club brought in over 125 pounds of food to donate to Sparrow Ministries for their food pantry. They also granted Sparrow House $1500 to help those that may be impacted by potential SNAP distribution delays in the coming weeks. The upcoming closing of the Lamar Safeway store will also negatively impact Sparrow House, who used to be the recipient of short-dated products from the store which were distributed to those in need before they expired. Now, more than ever, Sparrow House and other local food pantries need the generosity of the community to help those in our area who are less fortunate. The Lamar Lions Club hopes that their recent contribution will inspire other clubs and individuals to step up and help those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

By: Barbara Crimond