Kay Ann Frey – June 6, 1939 – October 3, 2025
In honor of Kay’s life, we are holding a graveside service on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, CO. This celebration of life will be informal.
Kay Ann (Hartshorn) Frey was born on June 6, 1939, in Holly, CO, to Wallace E. and Edna Grace (Stwalley) Hartshorn. She passed away on October 3, 2025, at Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads, CO, at the age of 86.
Kay grew up east of Holly, CO, on the family farm with her nine siblings. Kay graduated from the Holly High School class of 1957. She then attended Lamar Community College and continued to be a lifelong learner, always looking to advance her knowledge in the financial world. Kay served her community by working in the banking industry for over four decades.
She was blessed to be the mom of four angels (according to Mitch). Being a mom was a highlight of her life. The family enjoyed many adventures, often similar to the Griswald family.
As the children grew up, Kay continued the adventures by being an avid, season ticket-holding Bronco fan and following Darren around the race world. She seemed to find her greatest peace in her gardening. She had an amazing green thumb and created one of the most pristine yards, an envy to all the neighbors.
During her lifetime, Kay served her community by volunteering on numerous boards, including the Lamar Housing Authority, the local Junior Achievement, the American Institute of Banking, and the Women’s Financial Prairie group, just to name a few. She was a true example and was admired by all those whose lives she touched.
Kay is survived by her children, Mitch (Linda) DeLoach of Garden City, Kansas, Angie Higbee of Carlton, Colorado, Keenan DeLoach of Lamar, Colorado, Darren DeLoach of Lamar, Colorado; sister, Diana (Bruce) Ham; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joyce, Pat, Romona, Bud, Babe, Max, Donnie, Linda, and her son-in-law, Donald Higbee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Ambulance Service, Holly FFA, or Lamar FFA, either directly or in care of the funeral home office.
