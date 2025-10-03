Holly FBLA Kicks Off Fall with Service, Leadership, and Growth
By: Alisha Montojo, Holly FBLA Reporter
This September was a bustling month for the FBLA Holly Chapter! We started the month by volunteering to paint the museum, giving it a fresh look to attract and welcome visitors during the Holly Fair—strengthening our town’s community spirit once again. Community engagement is the heart of FBLA’s mission to prepare students for careers in business and leadership, as hands-on involvement in the community fosters real-world experience and valuable lessons that cannot be learned from a book alone. This goes to show that through service, leadership, and dedication, the Holly FBLA Chapter continues to make a lasting impact on both its members and community.
Two weeks later, the Holly FBLA Chapter ventured to Denver for an educational side quest—Business of Baseball! where members of the Rockies front office staff share what it is like to run a professional sports organization, along with an informative presentation. Members then stayed for the game against the Marlins after the conclusion of Business of Baseball.
To round out the month, the Holly FBLA Chapter attended an intriguing Fall Leadership Conference at the Trojan Area in Fountain, Colorado, where chapter leaders received valuable training and had the opportunity to network with peers and professionals. The chapter learned from insightful advisers and professionals about professional development, Adobe Express, Social Media Management, Fundraising, Recruitment, and more! The experience not only strengthened our leadership skills but also inspired us to bring new energy and ideas back to our chapter. We’re excited to apply what we learned and continue growing as future business leaders.
