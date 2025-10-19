High Plains Community Health Center invites public to celebrate 30 years at event Wednesday, October 22
Barbara Crimond | Oct 19, 2025
High Plains Community Health Center is celebrating its thirtieth year of serving Southeast Colorado this year. It is inviting the public to join its 30th Anniversary Celebration at 5:00 – 7:00 on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Main Clinic, located at 201 Kendall Drive. In addition to meeting providers, staff, and HPCHC’s new CEO, Jeremy Carroll, the public can also see a sneak peek of the clinic’s fresh, new, expanded lobby with four patient experience team members that are ready to assist every patient with their healthcare needs. The public can stop and eat dinner then learn what’s different and catch up with long-term staff who are still passionate about their clinic. The event will also have door prizes and giveaways.
“We are so proud of our thirty years of serving our patients in Southeast Colorado,” noted CEO Jeremy Carroll. “Celebrating this milestone allows us to take a breath and acknowledge our past successes as we focus on our strategic plan’s key pillars of success: patient, employee, financial, and governance.”
High Plains Community Health Center began in the early 1990’s as a community-led initiative to provide expanded access to local healthcare. At that point, the community had two private physicians who were booked weeks in advance. As a local mental health provider, Jay Brooke was a part of these conversations and efforts to secure funding, becoming the center’s first Chief Executive Officer. For the next twenty years, he led the clinic as it expanded services and locations, gaining profitability. Although Brooke retired in 2015, his realization that serving patients’ overall health and wellness, and partnering to address underlying social determinants would help Lamar become healthier.
The Domestic Safety Resource Center and Crossroads also began from these early discussions. HPCHC Main Clinic Lobby is expected to be completed in mid-November. In addition to a bright new atmosphere, the lobby will be home to four patient experience team members who can assist patients with enrolling into healthcare plans (Medicaid, Discount Sliding Fee Scale program), assisting patients in navigating the complex healthcare landscape or simply checking the patient in for their appointment.
High Plains welcomes new, current, and returning patients to book appointments at 719-336-0261 and learn more at https://highplainschc.net.
# # #
