Colorado State Patrol Unveils Mobile Tribute to All Those Impacted by Breast Cancer
Barbara Crimond | Oct 01, 2025 | Comments 0
Each October, troopers all over the State of Colorado help raise awareness about the impacts of Breast Cancer and the importance of early detection. This year’s pink wrap features a flutter of butterflies, the iconic pink ribbon and commemorates 58 loved ones of the Colorado State Patrol who have battled this disease. These names, submitted by members of the Colorado State Patrol, ride with them through the mountains, metro and plains. Nineteen of the names are in memory of a loved one, and 39 celebrate survivors.
The Patrol welcomes more names to be added throughout the month to these mobile memorials in person by signature. Seven cruisers, whose drivers remain on patrol and attend special events and ceremonies, are wrapped in a vehicle wrap to highlight the far-reaching impact felt by Breast Cancer. These vehicles are positioned in every patrolling district throughout the state.
The Colorado State Patrol unveiled its wrap a few days in advance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on September 20, for a fundraiser by the shop class at Liberty High School in Colorado Springs and on September 28, for the 17th Annual Hike, Wine & Dine event in Beaver Creek, to support the Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center.
More opportunities to see these vehicles will occur around the State during October. Some Denver area venues where you will find a special Colorado State Patrol breast cancer awareness cruiser will include:
- Denver Health Medical Center: October 6 at 11 a.m.
- Denver Health Medical Center: October 15 at 11 a.m. (accompanied by Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol)
- Susan G. Komen Walk 2025 More Than Pink Walk: October 18
###
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Law Enforcement • Media Release
About the Author: