Colorado Pet Pantry distribution to be held at Lamar Animal Shelter on October 9
Barbara Crimond | Oct 06, 2025 | Comments 0
The Colorado Pet Pantry will hold a pet food pantry on Thursday, October 9 at the Lamar Animal Shelter from 12 – 2 pm. Colorado Pet Pantry is a statewide nonprofit pet food bank that feeds hungry pets and keeps them with their families. Funded by donations, pet food is provided to families with financial hardships. Recipients are eligible to receive pet food once every three months. The pantries are first come, first served and supplies are limited.
If you are interested in helping to support Colorado Pet Pantry, you can help by donating money, by donating food. Items that are most needed to be donated are adult dry kibble, adult cat kibble, and canned dog food. 100% of food received as donations is distributed to needy pet families. The group has online “wish lists” with Chewy.com and Amazon. For more information about the nonprofit as well as ways you can donate, please visit their website at coloradopetpantry.org
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: