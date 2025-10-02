Colorado DMV donates hundreds of stuffed animals to 8th Annual Teddy Bear Patrol
Barbara Crimond | Oct 02, 2025 | Comments 0
In a show of compassion and community spirit, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), along with teams from the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Transportation, collected nearly 700 new stuffed animals for the 8th annual KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol donation drive.
The statewide drive, which ran throughout September, provides first responders and emergency teams with stuffed animals to comfort children involved in traumatic situations, such as car accidents or house fires.
This marks the third consecutive year the DMV has participated in the effort, with an outpouring of support from offices across the state.
“I am incredibly proud of our team and that so many individuals stepped up to support this cause is a testament to our dedication and commitment to the communities we serve,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “This generosity ensures that we can continue to equip our first responders with these essential tools of comfort, allowing them to not only address the immediate physical needs of a situation but also to offer crucial emotional support”
According to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, these bears are more than just toys; they are crucial sources of solace that bring a sense of security when it is needed most.
“Teddy bears can bring incredible comfort to a child in distress,” Sheriff FitzSimons said. “The Teddy Bear Patrol supplies our deputies with bears to give at just the right moment, and I’ve seen how much that helps.”
The DMV believes that a small act of kindness can go a long way in helping children during a time of need.
To learn more about the KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol, visit kosi101.com/teddy-bear-patrol.
###
