City of Lamar warning of scam calls demanding payment for past due electric bills
Barbara Crimond | Oct 19, 2025 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar recently received phone calls regarding scammers calling businesses and identifying themselves as Lamar Light and Power and demanding immediate payment for past due bills.
Neither the City of Lamar nor Lamar Light and Power call customers to demand immediate payment for charges. Do not give a caller a credit card number unless you are absolutely sure that the caller is legitimate.
