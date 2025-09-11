Roger Lynn Reyher – October 26, 19544 – September 8, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 11, 2025 | Comments 0
Roger Lynn Reyher, 70, of McClave, Colorado, passed away on September 8, 2025. Born on October 26, 1954, in Lamar, Colorado, Roger spent his life rooted in the rural American values of hard work and family. A dedicated farmer, he poured his heart into the land he worked and the community he loved. Roger’s life was defined by his devotion to those closest to him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Reyher; his children, and children & spouses, Rex and Kristin Reyher, Justin and Jennifer Reyher, Rebecca Reyher and Steven Ocampo, Cody and Haley Allen; along with his beloved grandchildren, Savana Reyher, Jackson Reyher, Dawsun Reyher, Jessa Reyher, Paisley Reyher, Reagan Jett, Autumn Reyher, and River Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline Reyher, and his granddaughter, Allison, who now welcome him home with open arms. Roger’s legacy lives on through the family he cherished, the community he loved, and the many lives he touched.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the McClave Community Christian Church to celebrate Roger’s life and the memories he leaves behind. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Valley Funeral and Cremation of Las Animas, Colorado.
Filed Under: Obituary
