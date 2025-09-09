Lamar and La Junta mayors blindsided by Safeway’s abrupt announcement of closure of both stores
Barbara Crimond | Sep 09, 2025
Mayor Kirk Crespin learned late in the morning on September 9, 2025 that the Lamar Safeway is being closed by Safeway’s corporate office. The news came as a complete surprise, confirmed with an official notice from the Director of Communications with Safeway’s Mount West Division. He said he was on the phone or exchanging emails all morning trying to discern exactly what is going on. Just before noon, he received formal confirmation that the closing date will be November 7. The Lamar store employs 53 persons, some of whom will be offered the chance to relocate to other stores, though that hasn’t been formalized. Safeway told Crespin that the store was closing for several reasons, including decreased sales, increases in labor costs due to the recent Safeway strike and the failed takeover of Safeway by Kroger.
La Junta mayor Joe Ayala told Crespin that he had just learned of the closure of the La Junta store at the same time Crespin was informed. It is believed that stores in Burlington and Walsenburg could close as well. Crespin released a statement on Facebook with the news, saying “After more than a half-century of service, the Lamar Safeway Store No. 1721 located at 906 E. Olive Street will be closing the doors to the public on November 7, 2025” He continued “Safeway has been more than just a grocery store – it’s been a part of Lamar’s daily life, a place of connection, and a symbol of stability for generations. Its absence will be felt deeply. Our thoughts are with the employees during this time of transition. We understand the uncertainty this brings and remain committed to supporting them however we can”.
We will follow this breaking story and share any new information as we receive it.
