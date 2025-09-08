Hannah (Harbert) Milburn – September 28, 1980 – September 3, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 08, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for current Colorado Springs resident, formerly of Lamar, CO, Hannah (Harbert) Milburn will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson and Ian Blacker co-officiating.
Hannah was born on September 28, 1980 at Lamar, Colorado to Joe and Janet (Walton) Harbert and passed away on September 3, 2025 at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 44.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Milburn, her parents, Joe and Janet Harbert, siblings T.J. Harbert and Courtney (Duane) Leroux and nieces and nephews MacKenzie, Bailey, Joey, LaVetta, Decker and Lincoln. She is also survived by her father-in-law Larry (Lori) Milburn and mother-in-law Bernice (Ron) Tramp as well as a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannah Milburn Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
