Grand American Flag now proudly waving in front of Prowers County Courthouse following dedication ceremony
Barbara Crimond | Sep 10, 2025 | Comments 0
(Photo from the City of Lamar Facebook page)
The Annual Tri-State 9-11 Tribute parade went off without a hitch on the beautiful morning of September 6, 2025. Crowds lined the streets, showing their patriotism, many waving flags and wearing red, white, and blue as the numerous floats, horseback riders and military units passed by them. The parade ended at the Prowers County Fairgrounds, where a formal 9-11 remembrance was held to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
In addition, the day included the dedication ceremony for the “Grand American Flag” which is now flying proudly in front of the Prowers County Courthouse on the west lawn. The Lamar Lions Club and other community members working alongside them labored for several months to see the project go from concept to reality with the dedication ceremony. .
“We want to thank Prowers County employees, particularly Don Wilson, County Administrator, and Commissioners Ron Cook, Roger Stagner and Ty Harmon for all their support and help” said one of the committee members. She went on to say “Thank you to the Colorado Welcome Center for collecting donations from the beginning of the project to help make it a reality. We would also like to thank Electra-Pro in Lamar, Cory Daniels of Daniels Construction Company, R&T Redi Mix and Carrigan Excavating, all of whom helped with the physical installation and lighting for the flagpole. Special thanks go to the City of Lamar for generously donating the red paving bricks that are being purchased by donors for personalized engraving. Acting Chief of Police Kevin Ridder deserves thanks for blocking off Elm Street while the large crane and trucks installed the flagpole. KLMR and KVAY gave us continual coverage and allowed members to speak about the project on the radio, which we deeply appreciate. Sierra Coakley, music director at Lamar High School was wonderful for bringing the Noteables to sing the National Anthem and the band to play during the ceremony. We would also like to thank the Holly VFW Color Guard, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts who were present, the 9-11 Tribute Committee, and the Lamar Methodist Church for providing the chairs for the band members as well as for ringing the church’s chimes before the ceremony. A big thank you goes to Don Marsh for bringing the custom-built “Black Out” Veterans Memorial Truck to be visible during the ceremony. Last but not least to be thanked are the Shore Arts Center for allowing us to advertise in their windows along Main Street, the anonymous donors who gave so selflessly and who wish to remain out of the spotlight, the individuals who showed up to help and support us and The Prowers Journal for all their coverage in the paper throughout the process”.
