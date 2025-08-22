What to Expect at the 2025 Colorado State Fair

Barbara Crimond | Aug 22, 2025 | Comments 0

Pueblo, Colo. — The 153rd Colorado State Fair kicks off today, and the fairgrounds are bustling as organizers prepare to host approximately half a million fairgoers during the course of the next 11 days.

This year’s Colorado State Fair runs from August 22, through Labor Day, September 1. Visitors will be able to attend 4-H and FFA livestock competitions, concerts, special events such as the Centennial Farms and Ranches ceremony, and other returning fan favorites like the amusement ride carnival, PRCA Rodeo, monster truck show, and so much more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to the 2025 Colorado State Fair! It’s a time-honored tradition that brings our communities together to celebrate agriculture, enjoy incredible entertainment, and make lasting memories,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We can’t wait for the gates to open and see the joy on everyone’s faces as they experience all the excitement the fair has to offer.”

On Fridays during the Fair, August 22 and August 29, each food vendor will offer a $5 item until 5:00 p.m., and if you’re looking for some healthy or value options, you’ll also find a list of not-so-fried fair food and options $8 and under!

General admission allows guests to see more than $250,000 in free attractions and entertainment including Olympic-level high divers plunging from 50 feet at the All-American High Dive show, the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs presented by Black Hills Energy, and more.

Young children will love the re-imagined “Ag-Venture Land,” a dedicated area featuring an inflatable Corn Maze, the whimsical Magic Bean magic and comedy show, and a Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, along with the Great American Petting Farm.

As always, the Colorado State Fair brings together incredible performers. Dance along to live music and entertainment on the Pepsi Stage, the PB&T Bank Pavilion, and the American Furniture Warehouse Amphitheater. Bands you won’t want to miss include: groovy funk band Wild Love Tigress, Those Crazy Nights (Journey Tribute), and local favorites The Martini Shot and Triple Nickel. Pueblo native turned rising country sensation, Cody Cozz will close out the free music lineup on September 1.

The Big R Arena will feature three nights of PRCA Rodeo with Cooper Alan, Lee Brice, and Clay Walker. The fair will also feature the traditional Ranch Rodeo with performer Ned Ledoux, presented by SECOM/SECPA. The Ranch Rodeo and concert are free with admission as part of One Price Wednesday.

The Southwest Motors Events Center will host Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the My Generation Tour starring The Lovin’ Spoonful, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, and The Hollies Greatest Hits with Terry Sylvester, Flo Rida with special guest Chamillionaire, Russell Dickerson with special guest Drew Green, and a performance by Cheap Trick, presented by the Colorado Lottery.

Additionally, numerous free concerts will be held throughout the 11 days of the fair at other outdoor locations.

Returning are fan favorites such as the World Slopper Eating Championship, the Governor’s Plate competition (featuring food trucks from across the state competing with dishes made with Colorado Proud ingredients), the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, as well as Demolition Derby. Additionally, there will be dozens of 4-H and FFA competitions, including the Junior Breeding Heifer Show and the Master Showmanship Competition.

Crowds can celebrate Colorado’s Hispanic heritage during Fiesta Day on Sunday, August 31, highlighted by Celebracion de los Charros with Los Huracanes del Norte concert and other free concerts and performances throughout the day.

The Deals & Discount page details bargains offered on almost every day of the fair, including One Price Wednesday, which includes fair admission, Ranch Rodeo, and an unlimited ride wristband for $15. For additional information, visit the Colorado State Fair website, the State Fair Facebook, or call 719-561-8484. For a detailed schedule of daily events, visit our event calendar.