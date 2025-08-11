Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation’s annual Tribute and Parade to be held on September 6, 2025
The annual Tri-State 9-11 Tribute and Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 6 with a parade. The parade begins at Beech and 6th Street and proceeds south to Cedar Street, then south on 9th Street ending at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. The 2025 Grand Marshals are Calvin and Doug Melcher.
The BSA Flag Retirement ceremony will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a BBQ at noon. First responders and veterans past and present are free. Cost is $5 for all others. The formal 9-11 Remembrance begins at 1:00 p.m. with a Quilts of Valor presentation from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m..
The Hall of Honor in the Fairgrounds’ Centennial Building will contain Betty Blanco’s 9-11 display, patriotic artwork by local students, military artifacts and uniforms, and photos and biographies of local past and present first responders and military heroes. There will also be a Veterans Administrations booth to help with registration and benefits for veterans.
The Fort Carson Military Color Guard , 4th Infantry Division Marching Band, Department of Corrections Honor Guard, and Fort Carson 75 mm Honor Battery will perform. The Care Connect Helicopter will make a landing. Dedication of the Lamar Lions Club’s 20 x 30 foot American Flag and an ice cream social will be at 3:00 p.m.
The BBQ is provided and prepared by these sponsors: Backyard BBQ, Granada Feeders, Tri-County Ford and Five Rivers Cattle Feeding. In-kind assistance is provided by the City of Lamar, Prowers County, and the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office. The event is also sponsored in part by the Prowers County Lodging Tax Board. Multiple other sponsors, too many to list, can be found on the Annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Facebook page. For any inquiries, please contact Doug Harbour at 719-691-0959.
