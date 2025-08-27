Prowers Economic Prosperity, Lamar Community College and The Cornerstone Resource Center holding career fair October 8, 2025 at LCC
Barbara Crimond | Aug 27, 2025 | Comments 0
Attention Students, Job Seekers, and Local Businesses!
Join us for the 2025 Career Fair & Business Expo — your chance to connect, explore, and discover exciting opportunities right here in Southeast Colorado!
Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Location: Lamar Community College Wellness Center
Exhibition Hall: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Breakout Sessions: 12:00 PM – 3:15 PM
(Open to high school & college students and adult job seekers!)
This event brings together local employers, career resources, and breakout sessions designed to help you succeed — whether you’re exploring careers, seeking new opportunities, or looking to grow your business.
Businesses: Reserve your table today and showcase your opportunities!
- Register here: https://forms.gle/fnb62LNRawNuXQRF8
