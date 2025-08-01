Prowers County Board of Commissioners accepting applications for Deadman Drainage District Board
Barbara Crimond | Aug 01, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (1) position on the Deadman Drainage District Board for a term which will expire August 2029. Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of four (4) years.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 15th, 2025.
