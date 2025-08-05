New sign by Historic Cow Palace Inn highlights meeting information for local service organizations
Barbara Crimond | Aug 05, 2025 | Comments 0
Nick Carter, left, owner of Xtreme Graphics and his son pose in front of the new sign
A new sign has been erected in front of the Cow Palace Inn which highlights the meeting information at the facility for three local service organizations, Prowers County Zonta Club, Lamar Rotary, and Lamar Lions. Jenna Zimbelman-Guiterrez, one of the owners of the Cow Palace, donated the paint for the pole and sign casing, which was painted by Advantage Treatment Center residents. The sign was produced by Xtreme Graphics in Lamar.
