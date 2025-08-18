Message from Lamar RE-2 Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug to district students
Barbara Crimond | Aug 18, 2025
We’ve officially wrapped up our first week of the 2025–2026 school year—and what a start it’s been! This morning, I hosted a district-wide Zoom to connect with all our students from Pre-K through 12th grade. My message was simple: Be the kind of Thunder that shakes the ground in a positive way.
I reminded our students that Thunder isn’t about lightning bolts—it’s about bison running together as a herd, strong enough to make the ground rumble. This year, that means showing kindness, working hard, helping others, and taking pride in their efforts.
I challenged them to:
Be Community Builders – Include others, welcome new faces, and help when you can.
Be Problem Solvers – Don’t give up when things get tough.
Be Lifelong Learners – Give every subject your best shot.
Be Confident & Passionate – Show up with energy and pride.
Be Ready to Thrive – Take care of yourself, set goals, and keep moving forward.
We talked about how we don’t expect perfection, but we do expect everyone’s best—whatever that looks like each day.
Between now and our next monthly Zoom, I’ve asked every student to find a way to be “Thunder” for someone else. That could mean helping a classmate, thanking a teacher, or simply making someone’s day a little brighter.
Thank you for partnering with us to make this a year full of kindness, effort, and pride. We are excited to see what our Thunder Nation can accomplish together.
We Run as One. We are Lamar.
Dr. Chad Krug, Superintendent
Lamar School District RE-2
