Marijuana sales tax revenue tops $3 billion in latest DOR monthly report
Barbara Crimond | Aug 23, 2025 | Comments 0
Denver – Aug. 21, 2025 – Marijuana sales have raised over $3 billion in tax and fee revenue according to Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) data.
In its monthly marijuana sales and tax revenue report, Department of Revenue figures show that tax revenue since legalization reached $3,012,831,657 after sales in July generated $20,354,753.
|Date
|Marijuana tax and fee revenue
|July 2025
|$20,354,753
(June 2025: $19,639,293)
|2025 Calendar Year Total
|$139,308,973
|To Date Total (Since Feb. 2014)
|$3,012,831,657
|Date
|Marijuana sales
|May 2025
|$112,290,704
(April 2025: $111,652,403)
|2025 Calendar Year Total
|$549,098,221
|To Date Total (Since Feb. 2014)
|$17,452,032,215
The Marijuana Sales Reports summarize total sales made by medical and retail marijuana stores monthly by county. The Marijuana Tax Reports show state tax and fee revenue collected monthly as posted in the Colorado state accounting system. Tax revenue comes from the state sales tax (2.9%) on marijuana sold in stores, the state retail marijuana sales tax (15%), and the state retail marijuana excise tax (15%) on wholesale sales/transfers of retail marijuana. Marijuana license and application fees generate the fee revenue.
To view the full reports, please visit the Marijuana Sales Reports(opens in new window) and Marijuana Tax Reports(opens in new window) web pages. To view how much marijuana tax revenue has been allocated to public schools, please visit the CDOR website(opens in new window).
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • State
About the Author: