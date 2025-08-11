Malinda Ann Dickson – November 17, 1962 -August 8, 2025
Yet alongside that fire lived a gentleness. She was kind, understanding, loving, and deeply sentimental.
Malinda — also known as Mindy, Red, or Sis depending on who is asked — was born on Nov. 17, 1962 in Lamar, Colorado and passed away, loved and deeply cherished, on Aug. 8, 2025 in Cunningham, Kansas.
If ever asked, Malinda would always say her greatest accomplishment was raising her three sons James, Lane, and Trace Salzbrenner. To them, she was both their fiercest defender and their loudest cheerleader. She taught them to listen, to notice the beauty in living things, to never give up, and countless other lessons.
Malinda grew up a rancher’s daughter, a daddy’s girl, in the windswept hills near Pitchett, Colorado, the daughter of Linda and the late James VanCampen. Her little brothers Keith and Mike were her constant torment, and her friends. It’s where she gained her stubbornness.
She lived in several places in Colorado and Kansas, making connections and raising her boys. She worked as the extension agent for Baca County, helping organize the Baca County Fair. She worked at the COOP in Johnson City, Kansas, as an insurance agent in Holly, Colorado, and various other jobs wherever she and her family landed.
In later years, she devoted much of her time to the Kingman Humane Society. She also cherished spending time with her husband, Philip Dickson, through dining out, taking flights together, and enjoying long drives through the countryside.
Malinda’s memory and her passion lives on in her three sons — James (and his wife Lisa), Lane (and his wife Mollie), Trace — her mom Linda, her brothers Keith and Mike, her husband Philip Dickson and his kids Katie Hornbeck and Zeke Dickson. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, her nephews and their children, and many extended family members and friends.
Her family’s gratitude goes out to the Cancer Center of Kansas and her doctors and nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingman Humane Society.
Malinda’s family and friends are encouraged to remember her at Livingston Funeral Home in Kingman, Kansas on Thursday, August 14 at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the Livingston Funeral Home FaceBook page.
