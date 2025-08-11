Lee fire near Meeker has become the 6th largest wildfire in Colorado history
Barbara Crimond | Aug 10, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lee fire southwest of Meeker, Colorado in Rio Blanco County has become the sixth largest wildfire in Colorado history, eclipsing the 2012 High Park fire, which burned 87,284 acres west of Fort Collins.
The fire grew from over 88,000 acres to over 92,000 acres throughout the day on Saturday, with no containment, state fire officials said.
By Sunday morning, the fire had burned 106,672 acres, however, some progress had been made and the fire was at 6% containment, according to state fire officials and federal fire maps. Unfortunate weather conditions forecast for Sunday called for the fire to potentially grow as winds gusting to 20 mph were to blow from the north and northwest.
“Near-critical fire weather will return today,” the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said in a Sunday update. “This will include low relative humidity, periods of gusty winds from the north/northwest and lack of cloud coverage. The very dry fuels with the expected weather could result in extreme fire behavior in some areas of the Lee Fire.”
The Lee fire jumped over Colorado Highway 13 and is now burning on the east side of the highway in the northeastern corner of the burn area; the closest to Meeker the fire has been since ignition last week.
However, state fire officials said that area is within the “contained fire edge.”
The Elk fire east of Meeker has burned 14,635 acres, having grown only 133 acres since Saturday morning, and was 9% contained, up slightly from its 14,502 around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to state officials.
Over 1,000 people are now involved in the efforts to fight both fires, according to state fire officials.
The top six wildfires in Colorado history, when adding the Lee fire, all recorded over 100,000 acres burned during the fire’s span, with the Cameron Peak fire (2020) being the only fire to burn more than 200,000 acres, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control.
