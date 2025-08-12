Lamar Utility Board meeting of August 12, 2025
Minutes from the July 29, 2025 meeting were approved. Also approved were purchase orders 631042 through 631078 totaling $1, 043,774.35, of which $1,023,884.36 needed Board approval. The July electricity estimate was $917,997.27 of this amount. Purchase of ductile iron poles was $87,170.40. Generator brushes ($5,931.52) substation fuses ($2,840.79), and line materials ($9,944.38) made up the remainder of the purchases orders needing board approval.
Bills totaling $149,208.69 were approved for payment. The City of Lamar L&P Reserve ($30,000), City of Lamar General Fund ($12,468.75), County Health Pool ($46,645.78), PERA of Colorado ($18,370.62), and City of Lamar ($11,144.14) were largest of the bills.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that in continuous efforts to improve system reliability and efficiency, the department is moving to the second phase of the 4 kv feeders upgrade. In February of this year, upgrade of the feeder protection relays for 12 circuits was completed. The upgrade included replacing the electromechanical relays with digital SEL-751 overcurrent protection relays. This second phase will involve replacing 1960’s Magne-Blast switchgear circuit breakers with vacuum-type breakers. Due to the long lead time of the new breakers and in order to plan the project for next year, Cross Canyon Engineering (CCE) has been engaged to help with the upgrade. Similar to the relays upgrade, the breakers upgrade will be implemented over the next three to four years. CCE’s scope of work will include reviewing existing relays and breakers drawings, creating wiring diagrams, breaker control schematics, incorporating the manufacturer’s drawings into our existing system drawings, and working with the manufacturer on testing and commissioning the new breakers.
He also stated that with Windcare Solutions on site, the crew completed base bolt tensioning torque verification for all five wind turbines. The process included checking and testing each base bolt on each turbine. There are 109 inside and outside bolts around the base of the turbines. The testing went well with satisfactory test results per GE’s guidelines.
