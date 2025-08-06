Lamar School District wins its third Corporate Cup trophy, with GN Bank and Prowers Medical Center Team 1 coming in second and third
Lamar School District sand volleyball team members
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated to include final results . Lamar School District won the Corporate Cup again this year with a total of 620 points. GN Bank was second overall and PMC Team #1 was third overall. The results of the kickball tournament that was played after we went to press were: First Place GN Bank, Second Place TBK Bank, Third Place Brightside Nutrition/DZ Construction. Congratulations to ALL the participants!!
The 5th Annual Corporate Cup was held recently at different venues throughout the city, overseen by board members of Main Street Lamar, who organizes the yearly event. All photos used in this article were provided by Brenda May, Main Street Manager/Event Planner for the City of Lamar. The friendly, yet competitive series of events is designed to strengthen employer/employee relationships with teams aiming for the coveted Corporate Cup trophy and bragging rights until the following year’s competition. Most of the events are light-hearted, as evidenced by some of the rules, which include ties being broken by a “rock/paper/scissors” determination overseen by event officials and hulu hoops being used around bases for the “crazy kickball” tournament, in which multiple players can be on base at one time while the bases are run backwards, from third to first. There were several “side events” which allowed participants to earn extra points in addition to the main team events. They included, but were not limited to, a three-legged race, an egg race, sack race and hula hoop contest.
This year’s Corporate Cup was the largest to date, with 14 teams and 5 Corporate sponsors. Platinum sponsors were the City of Lamar and Walmart, while Silver sponsors included Prowers Medical Center, Electra Pro LLC, and Lamar Parks and Recreation. This year’s teams were: GN Bank, Lamar Police and Fire Department, Lamar School District, Consolidated Return Main Center, Southeast Diversified Services, TBK Bank, Evergreen Electric, Prowers Medical Center Teams 1 and 2, Overflow Processing Center, Department of Human Services, Bright Side Nutrition/DZ Construction, Total Health Care Clinic/Oquist Family Chiropractic, and Walmart.
As of press time for this week’s Prowers Journal, the Lamar School District was in the lead with 600 points, with GN Bank in second place with 460 points. Having won the Corporate Cup trophy the past two years, LSD was on track to be reigning champions again. The final winner was not announced as of this writing, as the final kickball tournament was delayed due to weather issues and lack of lighting on fields late at night. It was scheduled to be held Tuesday night, August 5, with GN Bank, Prowers Medical Center, TBK Bank, and Bright Side Nutrition competing as the final four teams. Winning teams are listed below the following photos:
First place in the kickball tournament was GN Bank
First place in the cornhole tournament was Lamar School District.
First place in the volleyball tournament was Lamar School District
First place in the fishing tournament was Walmart
First place in the predicted 5K race was John Ruibal with the Prowers Medical Center team, who guessed his time within one second!
First place in the male division of kayaking was Dalton Harris with the Overflow Processing Center team. Dalton is not the kayaker in the photo but is by the pole in the orange vest holding a broom in the photo of his team’s Community Togetherness project. Second place was Lamar School District, and third place was Lamar Fire/Police. In the female division for kayaking were first place Lamar School District, second place Prowers Medical Center Team 1 and third place Lamar Fire/Police.
The Community Togetherness Project high point winner for participation was GN Bank.
The Community Togetherness Project involved each team choosing a project from a supplied list, which included cleaning the Pocket Park, sweeping Main Street, trash cleanup at North Gateway Park, pulling weeds along the bike path plus several more similar projects aimed at beautifying the city.
SDS members performing their Community Togetherness project along Main Street
Prowers Medical Center Community Togetherness project participants
