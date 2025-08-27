Lamar Parks and Recreation’s free skate camp had good turnout with fun had by all

Barbara Crimond | Aug 27, 2025 | Comments 0

Lamar Parks and Recreation Director Anthony La Tour mans the grill for the barbecue

The Lamar Parks and Recreation Department held a free skate camp on Friday, August 22 in Willow Creek Park. The skate camp was held from 8-10 am followed by a skate showcase and BBQ. Professional skater Jud Heald was present to give tips to participants and show off his skills. Anthony La Tour, Parks and Recreation Director, said there were between 30 and 40 participants and that it was a great event that everyone enjoyed. Lamar mayor Kirk Crespin stated “I LOVE seeing our Wheels Park being utilized by our community”.

Skaters of all ages had a good time at the camp

By: Barbara Crimond