Lamar City Council meeting of August 11, 2025
Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the August 11, 2025 meeting with praise for the Sand and Sage parade and fair, both of which had large attendance numbers. He said this year’s parade, which was on Main Street, was “awesome” and said he got many handshakes from community members and thanks from several Main Street business owners for allowing the parade to be on Main Street this year. He thanked the business owners for remaining open during the parade and said they told him they were grateful for added business as a result of the parade. He extended thanks to all the city departments who made the parade possible, including the Street Department who had a street sweeper follow the parade route cleaning up candy and horse manure, as well as the Lamar Police Department for providing a safe route.
During the Audience Participation segment of the meeting, Dee Perales of Lamar spoke to council regarding a property she owns at 604 N. 6th St, which is an unoccupied mobile home that has not been rented for some time. She said that she feels she is being harassed by the Code Enforcement officer and that she has been diligent in trying to clean up the property, removing debris and mowing weeds, yet she said she has received numerous citations and threats of fines. She said she is unable to move the mobile home herself and asked Council if they could help with that, stating that there are many mobile homes in the city that are in much worse condition and wonders why she is being targeted with these citations. She said she hopes City Council can help her “resolve this issue in a respectful fashion”. Mayor Crespin asked her to provide him with her phone number and promised to look into the matter and see what could be done to help her.
City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz reported that they are working with CDOT on the TAPS grant and that the engineering work is being done. She gave Council copies of the 2nd Quarter financials, stating that the Police Department numbers are a concern, but that the department has been asked to keep their budget tight and that Interim Chief Kevin Ridder is doing what he can with what he got when he stepped into the role. The Tyler software upgrade is working well. City Clerk Linda Williams presented the most recent Sales and Use Tax Report (in a separate article in The Prowers Journal). She added that anyone interested in one of the City Council positions up for election as well as the mayor position, should see her office for a packet.
Mayor Crespin gave the City Administrator’s report, as Council member and mayor pro tem Manuel Tamez could not be present at the evening’s meeting. He reminded all that students are returning to school and that everyone needs to be extra cautious in and near school zones. Fishing Day is Saturday, August 16 at the new fishing dock on Pond Two at North Gateway Park. The Parks and Recreation Department will have fishing poles on loan for the event, though participants need to have a valid fishing license. Registration is open for fall youth sports and parents are encouraged to sign up ASAP if they want their children to participate. There will be a free skate camp for skateboarders at the skate park in Willow Creek Park on Friday, August 22 from 8-10 a.m., followed by a professional skate showcase and barbecue from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm., including professional skateboarder Jud Heald.
The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Jay Brooke to the Lamar Utility Board, with a term expiring August 1, 2030. Brooke was recommended by the LUB for another term. Approved was the acceptance of AARP funds which will be used to install handicap-accessible picnic benches in the Enchanted Forest as well as new lighting for the Pocket Park. The exact amount of these funds is not yet known, but there is no city match. The funds are made available through DOLA.
Mark Carrigan, co-owner of C&L Investments, was present at the meeting to request possible city assistance in the form of a reduction in landfill fees for a property he purchased at 1207/1209 S Main Street. The property has been blighted “for decades” and is an eyesore on Main Street. He has already paid for an asbestos evaluation and the property has been ok’d to be demolished, which he is planning to do within the next few weeks. Carrigan estimates that the landfill fees will be approximately $4,000 to $5,000. Mayor Crespin thanked Carrigan for wanting to clean up the property, asking what future plans for it would be. Carrigan said his company has a “track record” for taking properties like this and putting something nice on them and while no final plans have been made, he has spoken to several businesses that are interested. Council member Brent Bates said that since the property has been blighted for so long and that its demolition presents an opportunity to provide the city with a new business, he felt that the city should offer Carrigan $2,000 in assistance. Council agreed to provide a 50% reduction in landfill fees, up to $2,000.
Approved was an ongoing agreement between the City of Lamar and Prowers County to provide ambulance and emergency medical services for the unincorporated areas of Prowers County. Fire Chief Jeremy Burkhart was present and said the department covers the western 2/3 of Prowers County for these services. Terms of the agreement are the same as in previous years.
An Intergovernmental Agreement between city and the Lamar School District was approved for city facilities usage. The amount of this agreement is unchanged from previous years, though the new agreement is for one year, while previous ones have been for three years. The City of Lamar previously solicited proposals for financing for the Fire Department’s new 2025 fire engine, a Pierce Saber Type I engine. Three bids were received, from Frontier Bank, Community State Bank, and GN Bank. Community State and GN had identical bids, with Frontier Bank’s being the highest. In an “unusual situation” per Kristin Schwartz, since all three banks were represented at the bid opening, a drawing was held, with Frontier Bank representatives performing the draw. Community State Bank won the drawing. As such, Mayor Crespin abstained from a vote by Council, which was approved unanimously by the other members.
Present at the meeting were representatives from the Lamar Lions Club’s flagpole project committee. They were asking the city to donate red bricks for the project which is being installed on the SW corner of the Prowers County Courthouse lawn. The bricks will be used for memorial bricks to be purchased by community members. As the city has a surplus of these bricks, Council members said they would gladly make the donation of up to 250 of the bricks, which will be custom laser-engraved for each purchaser. The concrete has been poured for the project and the flag pole is en route from the manufacturer. The flag for the project will be dedicated at the upcoming Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation’s September 6 program and taken directly to the courthouse after the ceremony to be raised for the first time.
The next City Council meeting will be Monday, August 25, 2025 at 7:00 p.m..
