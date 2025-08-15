July marks deadliest month for impaired driving so far this year
Barbara Crimond | Aug 15, 2025 | Comments 0
July was the deadliest month so far this year for impaired driving-related crashes in Colorado, claiming 26 lives. In 2025 so far, 124 people have died in traffic crashes involving a suspected impaired driver. With the end of summer approaching and Labor Day weekend ahead, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol and 56 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Labor Day Crackdown DUI enforcement period from Aug. 15 to Sept. 3.
Labor Day marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that historically sees a spike in fatal crashes. CDOT is urging drivers to make safe choices this holiday weekend by planning ahead and choosing a sober ride home.
“July historically has some of the highest numbers of impaired-related crash fatalities when compared to other months. Impaired driving-related crashes, injuries and fatalities are tragic and completely avoidable,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Don’t make excuses or exceptions. If you’ve been drinking, put down the keys and call a sober friend. You’ll be glad you did.”
Over the past five years, July has repeatedly ranked among the top months for impairment-related fatalities on Colorado roads. During the 20-day Labor Day enforcement period, motorists may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and saving lives.
Data graph of July Impaired Driving-Related Traffic Fatalities from 2019 to 2024. Number of fatalities: 2019: 25; 2020: 23; 2021: 30; 2022: 31; 2023: 24; 2024: 28. Data reported as of Aug. 1, 2025. Source: Colorado Traffic Fatalities Dashboard. Graph available for download by emailing sam.cole@state.co.us.
“No celebration or convenience is worth a life,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Whether you use a ride-sharing service, taxi or public transportation, it’s always better to find a safe ride home than risk a DUI, crash or worse.”
Beyond the serious safety risks posed by impaired driving, DUIs carry numerous consequences including jail time, license suspension, ignition interlock requirements and even job loss. The average cost of a DUI in Colorado is $13,530 when considering fines, legal fees, increased insurance costs and lost work time. A DUI can also jeopardize careers that rely on a clean driving record, such as trucking, law enforcement or other transportation-related roles, according to Colorado State Patrol.
This spring, CDOT launched a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of refusing a DUI blood or breath test. Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, by driving a vehicle in the state you automatically consent to a toxicology test following a DUI arrest. Colorado has seen an increase in drivers who refuse a toxicology test in recent years. Refusing a test is illegal, and it hinders efforts to keep Colorado roads safe from impaired drivers. Learn more about the law and the consequences of refusing to test at codot.gov/choosetotest.
Following the Labor Day Crackdown, the next DUI enforcement period will be Fall Festivals from Sept. 11 to Oct. 22.
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Public Safety
About the Author: