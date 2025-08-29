Jane Sisneros – June 30, 1931 – August 24, 2025
Funeral Services for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Jane Sisneros will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 12, 2025 at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow at the McClave Cemetery in McClave, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Juanita “Jane” Sisneros was born on June 30, 1931 in Anton Chico, New Mexico to Juan and Melitona (Castillo) Baca. She passed away on August 24, 2025 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 94.
Jane was united in marriage to Joe Orlando Sisneros on February 28, 1949. To this union, they were blessed with seven children. After marriage they moved to Colorado, settling in McClave in 1965, then moving to Las Animas in 1979. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane dedicated her life to creating a home filled with warmth and love. She was the heart of her family and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her unwavering faith.
Jane is survived by her sons, Randy (Louise) Sisneros of Lamar, Colorado, Joe (Darcie) Sisneros of Walsh, Colorado, and Robby (Mackie) Sisneros of La Junta, Colorado; daughters, Dorothy (Dino) Vargas of McClave, Colorado and Ramona (Kevin) Kelly of Portland, Oregon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; other family members and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Sisneros; and sons, Johnny and James Sisneros.
