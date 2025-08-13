J. Marvin Hasser – December 7, 1933 – August 12, 2025
A rite of committal for longtime Hasty, Colorado resident J. Marvin Hasser, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 18, 2025 at the Handsprings Ranch in Hasty, Colorado with Deacon Allan Medina presiding.
Marvin was born on December 07, 1933 at Lamar, Colorado to Oscar John and Grace Mae (Morrison) Hasser and passed away on August 12, 2025 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Wishard. Marvin is survived by his wife Karen Hasser of the family home in Hasty, CO, children Kris (Karissa) Hasser of Hasty, CO, Clay (Tandy) Hasser of McClave, CO, Heidi (Ryan) Cox of Brewster, KS and Jason Hasser of Hasty, CO, grandchildren Hayden and Hudson Hasser and Michael and Gabriel Cox. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home. Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
