Hazel (Vigil) Molyneux – July 4, 1950 – August 25, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Hazel Molyneux will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Kathy Leathers of the Faith First Family Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Hazel was born on July 4, 1950 at La Junta, Colorado to Gil and Sally (Barela) Vigil and passed away on August 25, 2025 at the Holly Nursing Care Center with her family by her side at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Molyneux, infant son Gary Lozano, her parents, four brothers Gene, Richard, Orlando and Onesimo and two sisters Cecilia and Helen. Hazel is survived by her children, Steven (Julie) Palomino of Colorado Springs, CO, David (Andrea) Vigil of Pueblo, CO, Martin (Dee) Lozano of Aledo, TX, James (Allison) Lozano of Harrisburg, NC, Elizabeth (Armando) Bosquez of Lamar, CO and Angela (Scott) Kurtz of La Junta, CO and her first husband Raul Lozano. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
