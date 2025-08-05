Governor Polis Statement on Federal Approval of Colorado’s SNAP Waiver to Support Healthy Eating
DENVER – On May 13, 2025, Colorado submitted waiver requests to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designed to increase healthier food consumption and maximize the buying power of benefits as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Today, a portion of Colorado’s SNAP waiver was approved, exempting soda and sugary beverages from benefits. Colorado has two benefit enhancements pending approval, including an expansion of access to prepared foods and farmer’s market foods. Today’s approval sets the stage for Colorado to improve access to healthy and nutritious foods for Coloradans.
“Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation and has the lowest obesity rate of any state. Sadly, even Colorado’s lowest obesity rate of 24.9% is too high, and endangers and shortens the lives of too many Coloradans. Today’s waiver is a big step towards improving the health of Coloradans, and reducing obesity rates, diabetes, and tooth decay. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is designed to support the nutritional needs of those struggling to put food on the table, and this waiver will help to ensure that more Coloradans participating in SNAP have access to healthy foods. Because many local grocers make stocking decisions in part based on SNAP eligibility, I’m confident that this waiver will also help reduce food deserts in Colorado by reducing shelf space for soda and increasing it for other nutritional food products eligible for SNAP. We also look forward to USDA approval of two additional waivers requested by Colorado to expand choice and further boost access to healthy, convenient foods for families across our state,” said Governor Jared Polis.
“I’m proud that Colorado has stepped up to make sure nutrition is prioritized,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “SNAP is a vital program and serves as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans. Healthy nutritious food is an important part of any family’s health and wellbeing.”
The waiver sought modifications to foods eligible for SNAP, focused on healthy eating. Today, USDA approved the first provision, which focuses SNAP beverage purchases on those that contribute to nutrition, such as milk-based drinks and 100% juice drinks, while excluding sweetened beverages such as soft drinks (with either sugar or artificial sweeteners). This waiver only excludes sugary beverages with at least 5 grams of sweetener per 12 ounces from SNAP-eligible drinks. This waiver does not limit the purchase of any milk-based drinks, or baby formula.
Colorado awaits approval of two additional waiver provisions that would permit SNAP participants to buy a full range of hot prepared foods from grocery stores, including rotisserie chickens, and streamline the process for farmers market vendors to accept SNAP payments, which expands the range of locally produced food products available to SNAP recipients.
In addition, SB25-169, which the Governor signed in May, directs the Colorado Department of Human Services to submit an application to USDA to seek approval to allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits at participating restaurants. This is especially impactful for households with barriers to preparing food.
