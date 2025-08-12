Dennis Groomer – November 2, 1958 – August 11, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Aug 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Per Dennis’ request cremation will take place and there will be no services. Dennis was born on November 02, 1958 at to Edward and Ina (Oswald) Groomer and passed away on August 11, 2025 at the Pikes Peak Palliative Care Center in Colorado Springs with his family by his side at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his nephews Nathaniel Groomer and Steven Groomer Jr. Dennis is survived by his parents Edward and Ina Groomer of Wiley, CO, brothers Edward Groomer Jr., Steven Groomer both of Wiley, CO and Sister Brenda (Paul) Stauber of Pueblo, CO. He is also survived by his nephew Daniel (Jessica) Stauber and great-nephews Jace, Hudson and Beckett Stauber all of Pueblo West, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the S.E.C.C.I. either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: