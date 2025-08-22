Colorado State Patrol Reminds Drivers to Carry a Physical Driver’s License

Barbara Crimond | Aug 22, 2025 | Comments 0

(COLORADO) – As technology continues to increase convenience through mobile apps like myColoradoTM, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers that Colorado state law still requires drivers to carry a physical driver’s license at all times when operating a motor vehicle. This is also true for proof of insurance and registration.

The Colorado Digital IDTM can be accepted as a legal form of personal identification for use in Colorado; however, it is equally true that there are environmental factors that could affect the reliability of using an electronic device. In addition, while the Colorado State Patrol has been accepting Colorado Digital IDs since November 30, 2020, some local police and sheriff departments may not be accepting them yet.

To ensure that law enforcement can verify your identity in a traffic situation, be prepared to present a physical license. When drivers are unfamiliar with the app or if there is no stable internet connection (or completely unavailable), troopers will move forward using only a physical driver’s license and not try to resolve any issues using the digital ID process on the roadside.

Some additional environmental situations that could prohibit the use of a digital ID on a roadside include:

Phone batteries are not charged and run out

Phones can be broken or damaged in a crash

Devices may be lost or inaccessible when they’re needed the most.

Having your physical license, insurance, and registration ensures you can easily provide this information, as required by law, in any situation. There are times and locations where technology fails, so be prepared.

What Drivers Should Know:

A physical driver’s license is required by law in Colorado and must be presented upon request.

Digital IDs from the myColorado app do not serve as a legal replacement during traffic stops

Keeping your license accessible helps reduce roadside delays and contributes to overall road safety.

Drivers who fail to produce a physical driver’s license when requested by law enforcement may be charged with Refusal to Display a Driver’s License, as required by Colorado Law.

Having a physical license on hand is not just a legal obligation. It ensures a smoother and safer interaction during any traffic stop. For more information about driver’s license requirements or digital ID polices, visit www.colorado.gov.

