Colorado State Patrol Relaunches Auto Theft Victim Assistance – Funding to offset costs associated with the crime of motor vehicle theft
(COLORADO) –The Colorado State Patrol is pleased to announce the continued support of motor vehicle theft victims. This unique program to support victims of auto theft is made possible by a grant opportunity in partnership with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA). This grant marks the third consecutive year that the Colorado State Patrol Victim’s Services Unit has secured grant funding to support victims of auto theft, a distinction no other state can claim. Colorado residents in need who have been victims of auto theft may be eligible to receive funding to offset some of the specific costs associated with the crime of motor vehicle theft.
This program is intended to assist citizens with some of the unknown or unexpected costs associated with vehicle theft, many of which are generally discovered upon the vehicle’s recovery. And that is something Colorado does very well. Colorado’s investments in technology and training allow us to recover a higher percentage of stolen vehicles than the national average, consistently recovering over 80% of stolen vehicles year over year. This excellent recovery rate means that if your vehicle is stolen, odds are it will be recovered – and we want to help with any unexpected costs afterwards to return that vehicle to operable condition and/or minimize the impact an auto theft may have on your life.
Some of the expenses that victims may be eligible for are:
- Alternative transportation
- Public transportation
- Ride-share services
- Rental vehicle services
- Cleaning and sanitation fees
- Towing and storage fees
- Vehicle repair reimbursement
- Steering wheel locks and theft prevention devices
If you are a Colorado resident and your registered and insured vehicle was stolen, please visit lockdownyourcar.org to view a list of available resources and initiate completion of the new online victims assistance application to determine your eligibility for assistance.
