Bradley Dean Larrew – December 4, 1976 – August 13, 2025
On Wednesday, August 13th , 2025, Bradley Dean Larrew transitioned into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family, at the age of 48 in Pueblo, Colorado.
Randy and Fran Larrew were blessed with their third child, Bradley Dean Larrew, on December 4, 1976, born in Lamar, Colorado. Bradley graduated from Eads High School in 1995 and then from Sterling Junior College in 1997.
He was a very family-oriented man who loved with his whole heart, willing to do anything at any time to help anyone. He had a very calming aura with a willingness to listen to anyone with no judgement. He was someone who you knew was there, not only by his size, but his infectious personality! He made a person feel proud to know him and be by his side. He always made everyone feel included from simply throwing a ball of Christmas paper at you, continually nudging you at the dinner table, telling his jokes, or even helping a person in need.
Bradley had a love of animals and the outdoors. He had a goal of running a feedyard as he always enjoyed the challenge of taking care of livestock and riding horses. He was a true country boy at heart. True to Larrew fashion, he was a wonderful cook who was always willing to try anything outside of the norm. We will always miss his enveloping hugs that made everyone feel both cherished and small, and the magnetic presence of his unforgettable personality.
Bradley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leander and Maxine Weber and Roy and Ruth Larrew as well as his brother, Monty Larrew. He is survived by his parents; Randy and Frances Larrew, children (Jade and Keaton), his brother; Lance Larrew (wife Holli and kids, Sidney and Cort), his sister; Kristi Maltbia (husband-Martin, son Keyshawn), sister; Ginger McPherson (husband-Dony and kids, Layla and Carmen) and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and Friends gathered on Friday August 22, 2025 at the Kiowa County Community Building to honor the life of Bradley Larrew. Memorial contributions should be made to the Bradley Larrew Memorial Fund in c/o GNBank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home.
