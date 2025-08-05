Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site hosting special program August 9, 2025
Invisible Death: Smallpox, Measles, and Cholera in the Borderlands
La Junta, CO – Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site announces special presentations for Saturday, August 9th, 2025, as part of its “Stories from the Borderlands” program series. This presentation will be offered at 10:00 a.m. in the corral at the rear of the Fort, and 2:00 p.m. at Woodruff Memorial Library in La Junta, Colorado.
This program presented by park volunteer John Steinle will examine the devastating disease epidemics that were an unfortunate part of life in the historic U.S./Mexican Borderlands, and their effects on the people and larger history of the region.
Visitors should be prepared for the weather. Water, dressing in layers, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. There are walking trails throughout the park, and visitors should prepare for the quarter mile walk from the visitor parking area to the fort. Bent’s Old Fort NHS is located on Colorado State Highway 194, 6 miles East of La Junta, Colorado.
For additional information and updates about upcoming programs, please visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/beol or follow us on Facebook for additional information about the park. For current information on the structure please see Status of the Reconstructed Fort .
