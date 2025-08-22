Attorney General warns Coloradans to be on lookout for jury duty scams

Aug. 21, 2025 (DENVER) – Attorney General Phil Weiser is alerting Coloradans to be on the lookout for scams involving fake notices of missed jury duty. While jury duty scams are not new, local law enforcement has recently reported a rise in scammers using the tactic. “I have great appreciation and respect for those who serve on juries, and it’s very troubling to see scammers weaponize jury duty as a tool for fraud,” said Attorney General Weiser. “Coloradans need to know that no law enforcement agency or court will ever call, text, or email you about jury duty. If someone contacts you claiming to be a police officer or a courts employee, it’s a scam. If you are ever in doubt, call your county court directly on the phone number listed on their website. If you see a scam, or you’ve become the victim of a scam, report it at StopFraudColorado.gov.” Jury duty scams typically involve scammers using fear of legal or financial consequences to trick unsuspecting people into handing over money, personal information, or both. Reports of these scams include phone calls, text messages, and emails that claim to be notifying Coloradans of missed jury summons. Scammers will likely seek money in the form of cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or electronic payment via peer-to-peer cash apps like Venmo or Zelle. They may also seek sensitive personal information from you, pressure you to pay the “fine” the same day, or try to keep you on the phone until they have your money. Though failure to appear after receiving a jury summons can carry consequences, courts only ever contact those who have missed jury duty through official mail. No law enforcement agency or court will ever contact you demanding money via phone, text, or email to resolve a missed jury summons. Learn more about jury duty scams, and file complaints about jury duty scams or any other scams or fraud, at StopFraudColorado.gov (opens new window). ###