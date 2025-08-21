Annual Tri-State 9-11 weekend includes presentation by William Jimeno and unveiling of his bronze statue at Memorial

Barbara Crimond | Aug 21, 2025 | Comments 0

Officer William Jimeno, World Trade Center survivor and hero

The Annual Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation will be presenting two events the weekend of September 12-13, 2025. This annual celebration honors the lives lost in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The weekend will begin with a public presentation by William Jimeno, a retired New York Port Authority officer and survivor from the fateful day that changed the fabric of our nation. Officer Jimeno was one of the first responders on scene when the first tower fell and was trapped under the concourse between the two towers after the second tower fell. He was seriously injured, later receiving the Port Authority’s Medal of Honor. Mr. Jimeno will be speaking at the Lamar Community Building on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. sharing his story of survival and resilience. Seating will be limited to the first 1,500 attendees.

A bronze sculpture of Officer Jimeno will be unveiled on Saturday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the 9-11 Tribute Memorial . The Memorial is located at 7515 US Highway 50, adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum one mile north of Lamar. This is the second sculpture to be installed at the Memorial, the first being one of firefighter Stephen Siller. The two statues are presented in a Field of Dreams pose on the Memorial center wall. The third sculpture featuring a soldier will be unveiled next year and the combined display will be entitled “Running Towards Danger”.

Nashville recording artist and southeast Colorado native Clare Dunn will be performing the National Anthem at both events.

For inquiries, please contact Doug Harbour at 719-691-0959.

By: Barbara Crimond