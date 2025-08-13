2025 Sand and Sage Roundup and Fair in the books
Four-year-old Aiyanna waits for her turn on a sheep at “Mutton Bustin'” event (photo courtesy of Tanya Martinez)
The 2025 edition of the Sand and Sage Roundup and Fair concluded over the weekend, with record crowds, despite the high temperatures. Many in town were thrilled to see the annual Sand and Sage parade once again proceed down Main Street, and downtown merchants appreciated it as well, garnering more foot traffic and sales as a result. We don’t yet have any official results from the fair but will publish once we get them.
2025 Sand and Sage Royalty Queen Aspen Hawkins (this and the following photos are courtesy of Shots by YDG)
