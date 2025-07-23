Prowers County Commissioners work session and meeting July 22, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jul 23, 2025
Prowers County Commissioners Roger Stagner, Ron Cook and Ty Harmon present Meagan Hillman with Certification in Public Health award
During the morning work session on July 22, Meagan Hillman, Prowers County Public Health Director, received a Certification in Public Health certificate from the National Board of Public Health Examiners by the commissioners. Rhys Wilson with Logan Simpson attended the meeting virtually, updating the commissioners and members of the Planning Commission on progress made on the county’s zoning codes as part of the comprehensive plan updates.
Abbie Campbell, Prowers County Treasurer, gave a routine update to the commissioners, saying that revenue is looking good, including a recent $20,000 deposit from lodging taxes. She said they are expecting an influx of payments due to recent delinquent reminders having just gone out but that overall, not much has changed for the county financially, just the “monthly ins and outs” per usual. She will be presenting a semi-annual report to the commissioners very soon.
Jack Goble, General Manager of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District was present and updated on the status of Resolution 2025-8, which was signed by the commissioners in April of this year, in support of LAVWCD opposing the controversial annexation plans of Colorado Springs. Several other counties signed similar resolutions in opposition as well. Colorado Springs voters rejected the annexation measure by an 82% “no” vote. Goble said “we won the battle but not the war”, referencing several other projects involving annexation the city is planning. He stressed that the LAVWCD is not against growth, but feels that the city needs to focus on developing what the city has already annexed, saying that they are concerned with how these annexations could affect water supply in the Arkansas Valley. LAVWCD is working with Colorado State University economic analysts to determine what the implications would be with more agricultural lands drying out due to water rights being sold. He mentioned upcoming legislation regarding tightening revegetation laws and putting the onus to revegetate on the water rights owners. He invited the commissioners to an upcoming farm tour in Rocky Ford with stops at Hollar Seeds, Knapp’s Farm Market and a melon shed used by farmers to wash and sanitize melons to prevent Listeria.
At the afternoon meeting, the commissioners ratified approval for payment of bills presented for the County General Fund in the amount of $253,855.00, Department of Human Services Fund AP in the amount of $17,313.15 and H3C Fund AP in the amount of $74.94.
A Letter of Support and Nomination of Gary Harbert for the 2025 Louis Nardini Award through the Colorado Veteran Service Officers Association was approved. In the nomination, the commissioners stated that Harbert, a U.S. Army veteran, “has faithfully served our community for the past nine years with tireless dedication, exceptional knowledge, and deep compassion”. It went on to say that Harbert’s work “goes far beyond completing paperwork” and listed all the many ways he assists veterans and their families as well as managing the Veterans Assistance Grant “maintaining a transportation program that ensures our veterans can access crucial medical care”.
Approved was the acceptance of funds for the “Small Dollar Grant Award, Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST)” in the amount of $95,000.00. This grant will be used to construct a Peace Officers training building. It will cover building materials and labor to erect a 30 by 50 metal building. A sponsorship for SECED’s LOMA Grant Application for matching funds in the amount of $150,000 was approved. The grant money will be used to fund new buses for regional transportation (SETran).
A letter of support for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood’s application to continue to strengthen fatherhood engagement and support via the FORGE grant was approved. The letter of support outlines the work Prowers County Department of Human Services has done since 2009 when it began its fatherhood programming. The letter states that Prowers County Department of Human Services “has demonstrated a strong commitment to this work through targeted outreach to high-need father populations – including those whose children are enrolled in Medicaid, single-parent fathers, noncustodial fathers, military veterans, fathers without a high school diploma, fathers involved in Head Start, reentering fathers, those with a history in the foster care system, and unemployed fathers”. It also partners with Advantage Treatment Center, graduating over 100 fathers from the Nurturing Dads and Partners program which helps formerly incarcerated fathers develop stronger parenting skills and reconnect with their children and families.
