Lamar Sales and Use Tax Report – June 2025
Lamar May Sales and Use Tax Collected in June 2025
Monthly
|2025
|2024
|Difference from 2024 to 2025
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$401,358.65
|$413,984.74
|-$12,62.09
|-3.05%
|Use Tax Collected
|$31,929.92
|$19,584.54
|$12,345.38
|63.04%
|Other Collections (Penalties/interest, Licenses, A/Rs
|$921.75
|$782.06
|$139.69
|17.86%
|Total Sale/Use Tax Collections
|$434,210.32
|$434,351.34
|-$141.02
|-0.03%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$11,537.80
|$11,867.22
Year to Date
|2025
|2024
|Difference from 2024 to 2025
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$2,510,784.74
|$2,446,743.03
|$64,041.71
|2.62%
|Use Tax Collected
|$228,098.89
|$186,500.34
|$42,598.55
|22.84%
|Other Collections (Penalties/interest,
Licenses, A/Rs
|$14,956.54
|$24,581.79
|-$9,625.25
|-39.16%
|Total Sale/Use Tax Collections
|$2,754,840.17
|$2,657,825.26
|$97,015.01
|3.65%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$71,494.85
|$74,342.07
|
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales and Use Tax Collected in June 2025
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$20,951.78
|$18,232.02
|$17,252.81
|Building Materials
|$19,441.86
|$20,368.43
|$16,880.15
|Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$128,691.63
|$164,674.84
|$167,643.63
|Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
|$16,281.84
|$28,594.08
|$7,141.73
|All Business/Electricity
|$19,733.97
|$19,999.20
|$31,669.90
|Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|$4,857.90
|$4,546.37
|$3,223.80
|Grocery Stores
|$30,969.00
|$30,539.02
|$17,242.59
|Hotels/Motels
|$15,907.03
|$19,753.66
|$25,345.00
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$10,645.00
|$10,181.00
|$8,922.00
|Manufacturing
|$135.16
|$13.88
|$0.14
|Other Retail/Other
|$74,283.46
|$45,074.44
|$35,727.45
|Restaurants
|$44,838.23
|$47,177.11
|$67,552.21
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales and Use Tax Collected January through June 2025
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$109,093.83
|$113,108.94
|$103,225.65
|Building Materials
|$108,069.84
|$112,188.59
|$92,128.77
|Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$725,017.14
|$965,792.36
|$973,299.51
|Convenience Stores/Gas Stations
|$102,307.49
|$163,368.77
|$148,594.05
|All Business/Electricity
|$138,271.81
|$215,966.86
|$241,199.71
|Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|$50,686.24
|$46,534.37
|$46,566.65
|Grocery Stores
|$161,928.85
|$166,043.59
|$144,903.06
|Hotels/Motels
|$69,025.51
|$91,154.13
|$80,562.23
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$64,416.00
|$58,963.00
|$56,403.07
|Manufacturing
|$5,984.88
|$10,482.10
|$6,078.50
|Other Retail/Other
|$606,070.20
|$397,150.61
|$340,913.06
|Restaurants
|$245,373.79
|$279,006.31
|$308,537.05
