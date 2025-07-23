Lamar Sales and Use Tax Report – June 2025

Lamar May Sales and Use Tax Collected in June 2025

Monthly

  2025 2024 Difference from 2024 to 2025 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $401,358.65 $413,984.74 -$12,62.09 -3.05%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $31,929.92 $19,584.54 $12,345.38 63.04%
Other Collections (Penalties/interest, Licenses, A/Rs $921.75 $782.06 $139.69 17.86%
Total Sale/Use Tax Collections $434,210.32 $434,351.34 -$141.02 -0.03%
Vendor’s Commission $11,537.80 $11,867.22    

 

Year to Date

  2025 2024 Difference from 2024 to 2025 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $2,510,784.74 $2,446,743.03 $64,041.71 2.62%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $228,098.89 $186,500.34 $42,598.55 22.84%
Other Collections (Penalties/interest,

Licenses, A/Rs

 $14,956.54 $24,581.79 -$9,625.25 -39.16%
Total Sale/Use Tax Collections $2,754,840.17 $2,657,825.26 $97,015.01 3.65%
Vendor’s Commission $71,494.85 $74,342.07  

 

  

 

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category

Sales and Use Tax Collected in June 2025

  2023 2024 2025
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $20,951.78 $18,232.02 $17,252.81
Building Materials $19,441.86 $20,368.43 $16,880.15
Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores $128,691.63 $164,674.84 $167,643.63
Convenience Stores/Gas Stations $16,281.84 $28,594.08 $7,141.73
All Business/Electricity $19,733.97 $19,999.20 $31,669.90
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics $4,857.90 $4,546.37 $3,223.80
Grocery Stores $30,969.00 $30,539.02 $17,242.59
Hotels/Motels $15,907.03 $19,753.66 $25,345.00
Liquor Stores/Bars $10,645.00 $10,181.00 $8,922.00
Manufacturing $135.16 $13.88 $0.14
Other Retail/Other $74,283.46 $45,074.44 $35,727.45
Restaurants $44,838.23 $47,177.11 $67,552.21

 

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category

Sales and Use Tax Collected January through June 2025

  2023 2024 2025
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $109,093.83 $113,108.94 $103,225.65
Building Materials $108,069.84 $112,188.59 $92,128.77
Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores $725,017.14 $965,792.36 $973,299.51
Convenience Stores/Gas Stations $102,307.49 $163,368.77 $148,594.05
All Business/Electricity $138,271.81 $215,966.86 $241,199.71
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics $50,686.24 $46,534.37 $46,566.65
Grocery Stores $161,928.85 $166,043.59 $144,903.06
Hotels/Motels $69,025.51 $91,154.13 $80,562.23
Liquor Stores/Bars $64,416.00 $58,963.00 $56,403.07
Manufacturing $5,984.88 $10,482.10 $6,078.50
Other Retail/Other $606,070.20 $397,150.61 $340,913.06
Restaurants $245,373.79 $279,006.31 $308,537.05

 

