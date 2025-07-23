Lamar Lions break ground for flag project on lawn of Prowers County Courthouse

Barbara Crimond | Jul 23, 2025 | Comments 0

Lamar Lions Club members (left to right): John Davis, Leroy Mauch, and Gordon Guihen

After many months of planning and fundraising, the Lamar Lions Club is proud to announce that the American flag and pole project is finally becoming a reality. The club had a groundbreaking ceremony recently on the west lawn of the Prowers County Courthouse near the windmill. Carrigan Excavating dug the base for the flag pole and Cory Daniels poured the cement. The Lions Club is very grateful to the Prowers County Commissioners for allowing the Courthouse lawn to be the home of the 20 by 30 foot American flag that will be flown atop the 80 foot flagpole. The flag was originally proposed to be installed near the Colorado Welcome Center but due to several issues with it being placed there, the group approached the County Commissioners who readily agreed and said they were honored to allow its placement at the courthouse. The club is hoping to have the project completed in time to raise the first flag to coincide with this year’s 911 Tribute program in September.

