Veterans Affairs (VA) Eastern Colorado Health Care System Opens New Castle Rock Medical Facility
Barbara Crimond | May 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Castle Rock, Colo. — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in Castle Rock aimed at providing top-notch health care services to veterans in the community. To commemorate the opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, May 12, at 1p.m. at the new facility’s location at 3753 Dacoro Lane, Castle Rock.
Media is invited to cover the event, tour the facility and talk to area veterans and VA ECHCS Leadership. For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Nick Sanchez, Acting Public Affairs Officer, at VHAECHPAO@va.gov .
Who: Media, Community Leaders and Veterans
What: Castle Rock VA Facility Ribbon Cutting, Leadership and Veteran Interviews, and Tours
Where: 3753 Dacoro Lane, Castle Rock.
When: Monday, May 12, at 1p.m.
About VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System:
VA ECHCS provides health care services to veterans from eastern Colorado and western Kansas at 17 locations in eastern Colorado. VA ECHCS locations include the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical center in Aurora, Colorado, as well as a Community Referral and Resource Center in Denver, a 40-bed community living center (nursing home) in Pueblo, and a 40-bed residential rehabilitation facility for homeless Veterans in Lakewood. To learn more about the services each Eastern Colorado health care location offers, visit the Eastern Colorado health services page.
