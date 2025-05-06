Robert “Bob” Croft Miller – September 30, 1927 – April 29, 2025
Robert “Bob” Croft Miller was born September 30, 1927 to Jess and Trix Miller. He was born at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado then returned home with his parents to Bristol Colorado. His life was nearly cut short when at the age of 3 he suffered a ruptured appendix that almost took his life.
In 1935 Bob and his parents moved to Eads, where Bob attended school. He was a good student and very athletic and excelled in sports.
After graduating from High school in 1945, he continued his education at Colorado University in Boulder. He only attended one year as having narrowly missed being drafted into World War 2 his name was at the top of the draft list when the Korean War broke out. Instead of waiting for his name to be called in the draft he enlisted in the Army.
After attending boot camp in San Diego, California Bob returned home on furlough to marry his love, Donna Jean Barlow. They eloped to Raton, New Mexico with both sets of parents and friends Ray and Lucille Crow and Dean and Madonna Osolin in tow. They were married February 13, 1951. Bob then returned to the military and served his country in the Korean War.
When Bob returned from the war he and Donna started their family. First to arrive in December of 1952 were twins Marlin “Marty” and Marilyn. Two years later Michael “Mike” was born. Their family was complete when they welcomed their fourth child, son Frank arrived 3 and one half years later.
Shortly after returning home from the military Bob took over the family business “Miller Hardware’ which had been built and run by his father. That building still stands and is the current drug store in Eads.
About that same time Bob’s Uncle retired from his insurance and real estate business and turned it over to Bob as well. He ran both businesses until selling the hardware store to Don and Esther McCoin in the mid nineteen seventies. He continued to run the insurance and real estate until he sold it to his daughter Marilyn Baxter in October of 1989.
Bob and Donna raised their family in Eads and enjoyed attending their many sporting events and other activities. Bob loved golfing and spent much time on the golf course sharing good times with golf partners and friends.
The Miller family attended church at the Methodist Church in Eads which Bob’s father and uncle had helped build. His mother was a great musician and played the piano at that church for many years.
Bob was very civic minded and over the years sat on many boards and committees and was involved in many organizations. He was very proud to have been a part of the Masonic lodge and all the good works they performed. Just two months ago he received his 75 year membership pin from the masons. He served as a town council member in Eads and while he was a director they had Unity Village constructed which is still housing seniors and the disabled. He was a chamber of commerce member, and served on the boards of The Eads hospital, Eads Golf Club, the Elks and others.
In the mid 1980s Bob and Donna began spending time in Arizona every winter. They loved the warm winter days. After completely retiring in 1989 they began staying longer and longer each year until finally the traveling back and forth got to be too much and they made Apache Junction, AZ their permanent home. They missed their family and friends in the Eads community but had made wonderful friends in Arizona as well.
After the death of his beloved wife of 68 1/2 years Bob found living alone in Arizona difficult. He returned home to Eads in May of 2020 and moved into Prairie Pines Assisted Living. He enjoyed it there until physical conditions required him to move out in 2023 and moved into the nursing home. His health continued to decline but his mind remained clear and strong almost to the end of his 97 years of life. On April 29, 2025 Bob went to be with the Lord at Weisbrod Health in Eads, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, his son Mike and his daughter-in-law Marge Miller.
He is survived by his son Marty Miller and wife Krissy, daughter Marilyn Baxter and husband Steve and son Frank Miller and wife Marci all of Eads, Colorado. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren and many more extended family and friends.
Graveside services were held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at the Eads Cemetery in Eads. Memorial contributions should be made to the Eads Golf Course or the Prairie Pines Assisted Living. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home.
